Teen, 17, seriously hurt in Austin shooting, carjacking

A 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded by a person who then stole his vehicle Saturday morning in Austin.

The teen was sitting in his vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Race Avenue when a person shot him and took his vehicle, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and leg and was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition, police said.

The teen was unable to provide any additional details on the shooting, according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.