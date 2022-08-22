Teen, 35-year-old woman shot in drive-by on Chicago's South Side

A teenage boy and 35-year-old woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Around 4:27 p.m., police say the teen and woman were on the street in the 1500 block of East 63rd Street when a dark-color vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots.

The teen was shot in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

The woman was wounded in the right shoulder and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.