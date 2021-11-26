Teen among 10 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

Two tow truck drivers, 37 and 38, were standing outside their truck on a crash scene about 3:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Central Avenue when someone in a passing gray or gold SUV opened fire, striking them both, police said. The older man was shot in the head, shoulder and torso, while the younger man was shot multiple times throughout the body, police said. Both self-transported to Community First Hospital with the 37-year-old being transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and the other man to Stroger Hospital, police said. The younger man was listed in critical condition, while the 38-year-old is in good condition, police said.