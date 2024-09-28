Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Uptown: Chicago police

A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking that happened in Uptown earlier this year.

According to Chicago police, the carjacking happened around 3:40 a.m. on June 16 in the 1100 block of West Winona Street.

The suspect allegedly approached a 24-year-old man, displayed a firearm, and demanded his vehicle. The victim complied, and the offender fled the scene.

The offender, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. He was arrested on Friday in the 2200 block of West Ogden Avenue.