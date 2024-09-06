17-year-old boy crashed vehicle in Chicago after allegedly carjacking man, fleeing from police

A 17-year-old boy was arrested about 30 minutes after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint and fleeing from police.

The teen is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated fleeing from police over 21 mph, one felony count of aggravated fleeing causing property damage over $300 and one felony count of aggravated fleeing/disobeying two traffic devices.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the teen allegedly carjacked a 44-year-old man at gunpoint in the 4600 block of North Broadway.

About 30 minutes later, officers saw the stolen vehicle in traffic before it struck a curb. The teen then allegedly tried to flee the scene on foot, but was taken into custody.

No additional information was provided by police.