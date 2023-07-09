Teen arrested for allegedly shooting person in the head at a graduation party

A female was shot in the head during a graduation party in Morris, Illinois, on Saturday night.

The Grundy County Sheriff said that deputies were initially dispatched to 5527 Sand Ridge Road just before 10 p.m. to check on an underage drinking party.

Deputies observed several cars leaving the area as they pulled up. The owner of the house told deputies that he was having a graduation party for his son and daughter and other kids showed up, the sheriff said in a statement.

About ten minutes later, a Grundy County sergeant returned to make sure everyone had cleared out. When he arrived, he saw a parked white Lexus with several people around it. The female driver had been shot in the head.

The Minooka Fire Department took her to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The Will County Grundy Major Crimes Task Force assisted with interviews, and about four hours later, a resident of the house, Maxwell D. Williams, 18, was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail to await a bond hearing.

The sheriff said in a statement that a .380 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P handgun was recovered on scene.