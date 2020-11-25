Teen boy, 16, charged with crashing stolen car in South Loop, injuring 3 people

A teenage boy is facing felony charges after he allegedly crashed a stolen car Tuesday in the South Loop, injuring three people.

The boy, 16, was charged with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, Chicago police said, along with multiple traffic citations. He was not named because he is a minor.

The boy was driving a stolen Nissan sedan about 1 a.m. when he blew threw a red light in the 500 block of South Wells Street and struck a Buick minivan, injuring the people inside and breaking his own leg, police said.

Police said the vehicle was wanted for an armed robbery in northwest suburban Rosemont, and suspected in several other robberies in Chicago.

The boy is due in juvenile court Dec. 15.