Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Englewood: police

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Friday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 7:25 p.m., the teen boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and armpit area, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area detectives are investigating.