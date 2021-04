A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Friday in West Garfield Park.

The teen boy was standing on the sidewalk about 1 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Washington Boulevard when he was a person approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the hand and was taken in good condition to Rush University Medical Center, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.