Teen boy, 17, shot while sitting on porch in Lawndale

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The teen boy was sitting outside on the porch about 3:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 21st Place when someone inside a black-colored car fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the arm and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital by a relative, police said.

The teen told officers the gunman was firing shots at a nearby group and was hit by a stray bullet, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.