Teen boy accused of fatally shooting mother's boyfriend in Avondale

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with shooting his mother’s boyfriend to death in Avondale earlier this month.

Victor Quiroz was ordered held without bail Wednesday for allegedly shooting 36-year-old Usbaldo Arbelo 13 times Nov. 5 at the home Quiroz shares with his mother.

Quiroz was working at a pizzeria and was preparing to go to college or trade school after graduating high school in December, his attorney said, noting that the shooting may have been in self-defense.

Quiroz’s mother and Arbelo had gone out drinking for Arbelo’s birthday the night before the Nov. 5 shooting, prosecutors said.

When they came home, Arbelo and Quiroz got into an argument, which allegedly ended with Quiroz shooting Arbelo while his mother slept in another room.

Arbelo had been struck 13 times and died before he could be taken to a hospital, prosecutors said. Seventeen spent 9-mm shell casings were collected at the scene by authorities.

Quiroz turned himself in to police on Monday and was charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

He is expected back in court Dec. 14.