Teen boy charged in shooting death of 19-year-old man on West Side

A teen boy was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in North Lawndale.

The 16-year-old faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle.

According to police, the juvenile was one of the offenders who participated in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in the 1600 block of South Karlov Tuesday afternoon.

Responding officers located the teen minutes after the shooting as he was attempting to flee the scene.

He was placed in custody and charged accordingly.