Teen boy charged with carjacking ride-share driver; leading police on chase to Indiana

A 15-year-old boy has been charged as one of three people who allegedly carjacked a ride-share driver in Roseland and led police on a chase into Indiana.

The teen faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular highjacking for his role in the March 6 incident, according to Chicago police.

He and two others allegedly carjacked a 44-year-old man at gunpoint in the 300 block of East 95th Street, police said.

Illinois State Police followed the vehicle into Indiana when it crashed and they allegedly saw the 15-year-old riding in the passenger seat, police said.

The teen was arrested Thursday afternoon in Roseland. Police are still searching for the two other people involved.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Friday.