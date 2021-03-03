Teen boy charged with fatal shooting in Austin

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a fatal shooting in September in Austin on the West Side.

The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

Avion Aldridge was in an alley in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Sep. 26, when he was approached by two people who fire shots at him, police said.

After Aldridge was struck in the upper torso, the two gunmen got into a light-colored vehicle and fled southbound on Leamington Avenue, police said. Aldridge was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday after being positively identified as the person who allegedly fatally shot Aldridge, police said.

The boy is due in juvenile court Wednesday.