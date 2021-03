A teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Washington Park on the South Side.

The boy, 17, was walking about 7:10 p.m. when someone in a gray Mercedes fired shots at him in the 5100 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.