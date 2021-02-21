Teen boy fatally shot in Little Village: police

article

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 5:10 p.m., he was in the 3300 block of West 30th Street, when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.

The boy was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified him.

Area Four detectives are investigating.