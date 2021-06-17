Teen boy killed in crash on Lake Shore Drive

A 19-year-old boy was killed in a vehicle crash Thursday in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

About 1:30 a.m., the boy was speeding in a Cadillac Escalade south on Lake Shore Drive, when he lost control of the SUV, Chicago police said.

The SUV went through a guard rail and knocked down a light pool, police said. The force from the crash caused the boy to be ejected from the SUV.

The boy was brought to Northwester Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area Three detectives and Chicago Police’s Major Accident’s Unit are investigating.