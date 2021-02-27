Teen boy killed in Marquette Park shooting; 2 in custody: police

Two people are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenage boy Friday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The boy, 16, was visiting a friend about 8:45 p.m. when two males started arguing with him inside an apartment in the 6300 block of South Richmond Street, Chicago police said.

The males began hitting the boy, but he was able to escape the apartment and fled down the street, police said.

The males chased him and fired shots as they ran, striking him several times throughout the body.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Julian Castillo by the Cook County medica examiner’s office.

The two males were taken into custody and were being questioned by Area One detectives Friday night.