Teen boy shot in Back of the Yards

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was walking about 11:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Loomis Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious to critical condition, according to police and Chicago fire officials.

The boy did not see the shooter but believed they may have been in a passing vehicle, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.