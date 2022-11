A teen boy was shot in Chicago Lawn Wednesday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was outside in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the left leg and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.