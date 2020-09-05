Teen boy shot in Ukrainian Village

A teenage boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday at a gas station in Ukrainian Village.

The 15-year-old was standing outside the gas station at 1:32 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Augusta Boulevard when he got into an argument with a male in the back seat of a white Dodge Magnum, according to Chicago police.

During the argument, someone shot the boy in the arm and side, police said. Acquaintances dropped him off at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.