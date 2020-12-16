Teen boys charged with armed carjacking in Rogers Park

article

Two teenage boys are accused of carjacking a 65-year-old woman at gunpoint Tuesday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The boys, 13 and 15, allegedly threatened the woman with a gun and took her vehicle about 3:50 p.m. after she parked in the 1200 block of West Farwell Avenue, Chicago police said. They were arrested less than half an hour later in the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue.

Both were charged with one felony count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. They have not been named because they are minors.

The boys are both due in bond court Wednesday.