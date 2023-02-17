Teen charged in separate carjacking, beating of 14-year-old in Chicago

A teenage boy is facing charges in a carjacking last September and the beating of another teen earlier this month on Chicago's South Side.

The 16-year-old is accused of being part of a group who took a vehicle by force from a 24-year-old man on Sept. 4 in the 200 block of West 22nd Place in Chinatown, police said.

He was also charged in connection with the aggravated battery of a 14-year-old boy that caused serious injuries on Feb. 3 in the 6700 block of South California Avenue in Marquette Park.

The teen was arrested Thursday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

He was charged with vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The teen is due in juvenile court Friday.