Teen charged with carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint in Chicago

A teenage boy suspected of stealing a vehicle from an elderly woman at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in Chicago is in custody.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police said the 16-year-old boy was armed with a gun when he approached a 78-year-old woman in the 7600 block of South Eggleston Avenue in Gresham and took her car.

Less than 12 minutes later, police located the teen in the 700 block of West 81st Street and took him into custody. The boy has been charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking.

He was expected to appear at a juvenile detention hearing on Thursday.

Nobody was reported injured in the incident.