16-year-old boy arrested in Chicago after carjacking, robbing several men at gunpoint

A teen has been arrested in connection to four carjackings and armed robberies that occurred on Chicago's South Side this month.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, four felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21.

Chicago police say the teen was one of the offenders who participated in multiple armed robberies and carjackings in Chicago's Back of the Yards and Englewood neighborhoods in January.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

5200 block of S. Green Street on Jan. 19, at approximately 6:50 p.m.; the victim was a 42-year-old man.

5500 block of S. Wells Street on Jan. 20, at approximately 1:15 a.m.; the victim was a 27-year-old man.

5200 block of S. Sangamon Street on Jan. 22, at approximately 12:30 a.m.; the victim was a 22-year-old man.

5200 block of S. Green Street on Jan. 22, at approximately 2:30 a.m.; the victim was a 28-year-old man.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the juvenile on Tuesday in the 5200 block of South Peoria Street and charged him accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.