Teen charged for carjacking 66-year-old man at gunpoint in Brainerd: Police

A 15-year-old boy is facing armed carjacking charges following an incident in Brainerd, police said.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the 9100 block of South Parnell, police say the teen was identified as the offender who took a car from a 66-year-old man at gunpoint.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The teen was taken into custody and charged with armed aggravated vehicular hijacking, receiving possessing and selling a stolen vehicle and possession of ammunition without a FOID card, police said.

Advertisement

There is no additional information at this time.