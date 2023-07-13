Teen charged in 2022 deadly shooting in Grayslake

A teen was charged in a fatal shooting last September in northwest suburban Grayslake.

On Sept. 17, 2022, a gunshot victim died on the way to Northwestern Medicine Emergency Center around 10:30 p.m., according to Grayslake police.

Officers determined later that he was shot near the intersection of Washington Street and Lancer Lane.

On Thursday, investigators announced a 17-year-old had been charged in the victim's murder.

The teen was charged with four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The teen has not been identified because they are a juvenile.

No further information was immediately available.