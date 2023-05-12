Teen charged in armed robbery, kidnapping of man in Gresham

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery and kidnapping that happened in the Gresham neighborhood last fall.

Police say the teenager was arrested on Thursday when he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed and kidnapped a 22-year-old man.

The incident happened in the 9000 block of South Wallace Street on Oct. 25, 2022.

The victim was held at gunpoint and robbed of his personal property.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 16-year-old faces two felonies. One for armed robbery and one for aggravated armed kidnapping.

No additional information is available at this time.