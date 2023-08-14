Teen charged in armed robbery on South Loop CTA platform

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly robbing a man who was on a CTA platform in the South Loop.

The boy, who has not been identified due to his age, forcefully took property from an 18-year-old man Sunday at the Roosevelt Red Line Station at 22 E. Roosevelt Road, according to police.

He was arrested by CPD's Mass Transit Unit and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.