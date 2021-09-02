Teen charged in fatal Red Line shooting

A 17-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder in an August shooting on a CTA Red Line train.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Aug. 19 on a northbound train near the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said.

Three males approached a 23-year-old man on the train and the 17-year-old opened fire, police said.

The victim was struck in the arm and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the 17-year-old Wednesday in the first block of East Chicago Avenue.