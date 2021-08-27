Teen charged in fatal shooting of 70-year-old woman outside of deli in Hegewisch

A 17-year-old male has been charged with the murder of a 70-year-old a woman, Chicago police announced Friday.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 16 in the 13300 block of South Baltimore in Hegewisch.

Surveillance video showed the gunmen making a U-turn and pulling up behind Ruzich, who was sitting in her car at 4:25 a.m., talking to her stepson in another car while waiting for her boss to open the deli that she worked at.

Moments later, two young men or teenagers, including the 17-year-old charged, walked up from behind and, without warning, began shooting.

Ruzich sped away, but lost control and hit a street sign about a block south.

The two gunmen chased her down and shot her five more times.

The juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

He was arrested Thursday and has been placed into custody.