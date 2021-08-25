Teen charged in Lawndale armed carjacking

A 16-year-old was charged in connection with a carjacking Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The teen allegedly took a 47-year-old man’s car at gunpoint around 3 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago police said.

He was arrested minutes later in the 1200 block of South Troy Street and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP