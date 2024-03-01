Teen charged in pair of Chicago armed carjackings

An 18-year-old was charged in connection with a pair of armed carjackings last April on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The teen, who has not been identified because he was a juvenile, allegedly attacked a 56-year-old man and stole his car on April 18 in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue, police said. Minutes later, he allegedly carjacked a 63-year-old man in the 500 block of North Hoyne Avenue.

The teen was arrested Thursday in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street. He was charged with two counts of vehicular hijacking and one count of aggravated battery in a public place.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.