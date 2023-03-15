Teen charged in recent Chicago carjacking also responsible for 2022 kidnapping: police

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a carjacking Tuesday along with an armed robbery and a kidnapping that took place last November in the Englewood neighborhood

The teen was one of a group of suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 35-year-old man at a gas station in the 1200 block of West Belmont Avenue in Lake View, police said.

Officers spotted the stolen car in traffic and tried to pull them over. The 17-year-old tried to speed away, striking a CPD vehicle in the process, police said.

He was taken into custody and was identified as a suspect in the Nov. 1st armed robbery and kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man in the 7400 block of South Morgan Street.

The teen was charged with two counts of armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated armed kidnapping, aggravated fleeing and criminal damage to government property totaling more than $500.