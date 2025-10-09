Teen charged with murder in fatal South Side shooting

The Brief A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man. The shooting happened Sept. 29 in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police arrested the teen on Wednesday in the 7800 block of South Union Avenue.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man on Chicago’s South Side last week, according to police.

What we know:

Chicago police said the teen was arrested Wednesday in the 7800 block of South Union Avenue by officers and detectives from the Area Two Homicide Investigation Support Team. He was identified as one of the people involved in a shooting that happened around 2:23 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Police said the 21-year-old man was shot and killed during the incident. The teen was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the 17-year-old because he is a minor.

Details about what led up to the shooting and how many people were involved remain unclear.