Teen charged with stealing from Chicago business, attacking 65-year-old

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stealing from a business and attacking a 65-year-old man earlier this month in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, one count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass, according to police.

The teen allegedly stole property from a business before attacking the man on Nov. 8 in the 3900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what was stolen from the business or if the man who was attacked was employed there.