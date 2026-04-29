Teen charged in suburban Chicago back-to-back restaurant burglaries

The Brief An 18-year-old, Jermone Baker of Calumet City, has been charged with burglary and theft after two incidents targeting gaming machines in Oak Lawn-area restaurants. Police say the burglaries occurred within 30 minutes, first at Hog Wild Restaurant and then at a pizza restaurant, involving multiple suspects and vehicles. Baker was arrested at the second scene and linked to both crimes, while the investigation remains ongoing.



An 18-year-old has been charged after two burglaries targeting video gaming terminals at Hog Wild Restaurant and a pizza restaurant in the south suburbs, according to Oak Lawn police.

Jermone Baker, 18, of Calumet City, has been charged with two felonies of burglary and theft.

On April 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a burglar alarm at Hog Wild Restaurant around 4:30 a.m. Officers found a broken glass door. In surveillance video, three cars and multiple suspects could be seen targeting the ATM inside the video gaming terminal area of the business. The ATM was damaged, according to police, and the suspects had fled the scene.

Jermone Baker, 18, of Calumet City

About 30 minutes later, Chicago Ridge police responded to a burglar alarm at a pizza restaurant. When they arrived, they found a burglary in progress, with the suspects targeting the video gaming terminals inside the restaurant. The suspects and vehicles matched the descriptions of those involved with the Hog Wild burglary, police said.

Police arrested Baker at the scene. He was identified as a suspect in both burglaries.

What's next:

Oak Lawn Police are still investigating the incidents.