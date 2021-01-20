Teen charged with armed carjacking in Lake View

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint nearly two months ago in Lake View on the North Side.

The teen, who was not named because he is a minor, faces one felony count of armed vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

The teen allegedly approached a 25-year-old woman Nov. 23 in the 1400 block of West Wolfram Street, showed a gun and demanded her vehicle, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Thursday.