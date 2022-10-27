Teen charged with armed carjacking woman in East Garfield Park

A teenager was charged after a 28-year-old woman was carjacked on Chicago's West Side last year.

Police say an 18-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday when he was identified as the individual that forcefully took a vehicle from a woman in East Garfield Park on Sept. 11, 2021.

The woman was in the 2800 block of West Jackson Boulevard when she was approached by the armed individual, police say.

The offender was a minor at the time of the incident. No additional information is available at this time.