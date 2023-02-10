Teen charged with armed robbery in the Loop, identity theft

A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple felonies after he allegedly attacked and robbed a woman in a Loop parking garage.

Police say the teen was arrested on Thursday for robbing a 25-year-old woman in the 200 block of West Washington Street on Feb. 4 just after 3 p.m.

The offender was also charged for his connection to two other separate incidents, police say.

He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, identity theft and aggravated battery in a public place.

No additional information is available at this time.