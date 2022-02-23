Teen charged with carjacking 77-year-old handicapped woman

A 17-year-old is accused of carjacking a 77-year-old handicapped woman in Chicago.

Police said on Feb. 12, 2021, the teen took a car by force from the woman in the 1200 block of West Cornelia – Chicago's Lake View neighborhood.

Police arrested the teen in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday. He is facing one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

The teenager is expected in juvenile court on Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.