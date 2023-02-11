Teen charged with fatally shooting man 16 times in East Garfield Park last fall

A 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting at two men leaving one of them dead in East Garfield Park last year.

Police say the teen was arrested on Friday for the murder and attempted murder of two 22-year-old men.

On Oct. 8, 2022 at about 7:50 a.m. the suspect opened fire at the two victims in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue.

One of the victims was shot 16 times and was pounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The other victim was not injured.

No additional information is available at this time.