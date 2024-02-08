Teen charged with first-degree murder in deadly 2023 Englewood shooting

A 17-year-old male is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting in Englewood that happened late last year.

The teen, who hasn't been named, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated UUW/Person/<21 and two issuance of warrant.

Chicago police arrested the teen on Feb. 7 in the 3900 block of S. Lake Park Avenue after being identified as a suspect in a shooting that resulted in the death of another 17-year-old male.

The shooting happened on Oct. 25, 2023, in the 1200 block of W. 59th Street.