Teen charged with Lawndale gas station carjacking
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man faces felony charges for allegedly carjacking a man earlier this month at a gas station in Lawndale.
Edmond Harris faces one count of vehicular hijacking for his role in the March 6 incident, Chicago police said.
Harris was identified as one of the people who participated in the armed carjacking of a 22-year-old man at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.
He was arrested Wednesday by CPD’s Vehicular Hijacking Task Force, police said.
Harris is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.