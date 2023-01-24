Teen charged with robbing man at gunpoint, forcing him into home before stealing his car

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking last December in Humboldt Park.

The teen was identified by police as one of the suspects who robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint, forced the victim back into his residence and stole his vehicle around 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 3200 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said.

The boy, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was arrested Monday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue, police said.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated armed kidnapping, armed robbery with a firearm and home invasion with a firearm, all felonies.