Expand / Collapse search

Teen charged with shooting 27-year-old woman near CTA Red Line stop

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Roseland
FOX 32 Chicago

Lightfoot announces new program to deter crime, help Chicago police

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday the city of Chicago will cover the costs for residents and businesses to outfit their properties with surveillance cameras.

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting a woman in Roseland.

The juvenile faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

On May 24 around 6:45 p.m., police say the victim was in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left arm, police said. She was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

The juvenile was arrested Friday and charged accordingly. 