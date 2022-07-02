Teen charged with shooting 27-year-old woman near CTA Red Line stop

A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting a woman in Roseland.

The juvenile faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

On May 24 around 6:45 p.m., police say the victim was in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left arm, police said. She was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

The juvenile was arrested Friday and charged accordingly.