Teen charged with stealing multiple cars in Roseland while armed with firearm

A 16-year-old boy was charged with multiple vehicular hijackings with a firearm.

The boy was arrested on the Near West Side on Tuesday and appeared in juvenile court on the same day.

Police say the minor was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from multiple victims while armed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood last summer.

The incidents occurred in the month of August 2021 at the following locations:

On Aug. 16, 2021 in the 500 block of West 109th Street – The victim was a 29-year-old man

On Aug. 16, 2021 in the 0-100 block of West 109th Street – The victim was a 21-year-old woman

On Aug. 16, 2021 in the 400 block of East 110th Street – The victim was a 28-year-old man

On Aug. 16, 2021 in 11200 block of South Vernon Avenue – The victim was a 75-year-old man

No additional information is available at this time.