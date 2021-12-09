Teen charged with vandalizing nearly 50 locations in Naperville with graffiti

article

Naperville police arrested a teenager suspected behind almost 50 graffiti incidents this September and October in the west suburb.

Marcion Carrington, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with one felony count of criminal defacement to property, police announced Thursday.

Police said Carrington drew the word "SMILZ" in spray paint or paint marker on buildings, electrical boxes and fences all around Naperville, resulting in over $5,000 worth of repairs, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Surveillance video led police to Carrington who was found to be in possession of tools used for graffiti in late October, police said.

Anyone who witnessed any of the tagging or has more information is asked to call Naperville Police's Investigations Division at (630) 420-6665.