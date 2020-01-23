Teen cited for bringing pellet gun to Phillips Academy High School: police

A 16-year-old boy has been cited for bringing a pellet gun to a high school Wednesday in Bronzeville on the South Side, police say.

Officers responded to Wendell Phillips Academy High School, 244 E. Pershing Rd., about 6:05 p.m. after hearing reports that someone in the gym was carrying a gun, Chicago police said.

The teen was found with a pellet gun and taken into custody, police said.

He was cited with a municipal code violation for carrying a “replica firearm/pellet gun,” police said Thursday morning.

The Phillips girls varsity basketball team played against Simeon Career Academy at 5 p.m., according to MaxPreps.com.