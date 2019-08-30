Teen critically hurt, 7 officers treated for smoke inhalation in Carol Stream crash

article

A teenager was critically hurt and several officers treated for smoke inhalation Friday when the teen's van crashed into a tree in west suburban Carol Stream.

Authorities responded to calls of a crash about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Mohican Drive, according to Carol Stream Deputy Chief John Jungers.

Police found a van that had crashed into a tree and was engulfed in flames, Jungers said.

Officers made several failed attempts to remove the van's sole occupant — a 17-year-old boy — who was pinned in the driver's seat, Jungers said.

"As the officers were trying to get him out of the car, neighbors came out with hoses to help put out the fire," Jungers said.

Shortly after the fire department showed up, the teen was pulled from the car and transported to Central DuPage Hospital with burns and injuries from the crash, Jungers said. He had injuries that were life-threatening.

Seven officers who attempted to remove the teen from the burning van were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation, Jungers said.

Police were investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Witnesses told investigators that the van came down the street at a high rate of speed before striking a tree near where the street dead ends, Jungers said.

Detectives would be looking at toxicology reports in their ongoing investigation, Jungers said.